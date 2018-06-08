Fishing is hitting its summer stride across southern Idaho

Boise River holds healthy trout population Idaho Fish and Game surveys show a healthy trout population in the Boise River segment that runs through the capital city. Courtesy of Idaho Fish and Game ccripe@idahostatesman.com ×

SHARE COPY LINK Idaho Fish and Game surveys show a healthy trout population in the Boise River segment that runs through the capital city. Courtesy of Idaho Fish and Game ccripe@idahostatesman.com