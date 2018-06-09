He has 2 Purple Hearts but couldn't afford home repairs. Then help arrived - for free.

Volunteers repair the roof of a Vietnam War veteran Charlie Moore in Middleton Volunteers with Team Rubicon, a disaster relief organization comprised mostly of veterans, gathered in Middleton to repair the roof of Vietnam War POW and two-time Purple Heart recipient Charlie Moore's home. Darin Oswald ×

