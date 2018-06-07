Nerves not a problem for Boise State's Ostrander

Boise State's Allie Ostrander won her heat of the steeplechase and posted the top qualifying time overall at the 2018 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on Thursday, June 7.
Provided by Boise State
