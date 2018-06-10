You get the left turn signal. Other cars go straight. How do those traffic signals keep it straight?

Mike Boydstun, traffic operations engineer for Ada County Highway District, explains the brains behind the traffic boxes.
Katherine Jones
How Trump is using the power to pardon

Politics & Government

How Trump is using the power to pardon

The president has pardoned political allies and prominent figures whom he said were treated unfairly by prosecutors. The New York Times’s Supreme Court reporter, Adam Liptak, looks at how this compares with the actions of previous presidents.