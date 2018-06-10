Sitting at a traffic light? This is the guy who times them.

Mike Boydstun is Ada County Highway District's traffic management engineer. It's not as easy as you think.
Katherine Jones
How Trump is using the power to pardon

Politics & Government

How Trump is using the power to pardon

The president has pardoned political allies and prominent figures whom he said were treated unfairly by prosecutors. The New York Times’s Supreme Court reporter, Adam Liptak, looks at how this compares with the actions of previous presidents.