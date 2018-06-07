Boise Fire Capt. Dave Muir gives update on house fire

Boise Fire Capt. Dave Muir said no one was injured in a house fire on Thursday, June 7, 2018, in the 5700 block of Elkhorn Drive in Boise. A dog was in the home and died in the incident.
Ruth Brown
How Trump is using the power to pardon

Politics & Government

How Trump is using the power to pardon

The president has pardoned political allies and prominent figures whom he said were treated unfairly by prosecutors. The New York Times’s Supreme Court reporter, Adam Liptak, looks at how this compares with the actions of previous presidents.