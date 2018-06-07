Police stop man's knife attack on woman in Weiser

Idaho State Police detectives intervened to stop a stabbing attack on a woman on a Weiser sidewalk Wednesday afternoon, according to a press release from ISP.
The victim, an acquaintance of the man who attacked her, was transported to a local hospital. Her condition Thursday morning is "stable."
The detectives, who were in town for an investigation, saw the assault occurring as they were driving near 229 E. 7th Street. They stopped their unmarked car and drew their weapons on the suspect, a man with a knife, the release says. Weiser police and Washington County Sheriff's deputies assisted in taking the man into custody.
The suspect was identified as Joshua L. Lincoln, a 28-year-old Weiser man.
Due to his erratic and combative behavior, Lincoln was transported to a medical facility for evaluation and treatment. Currently under medical and police observation, Lincoln is expected to be booked into the Washington County Jail.
