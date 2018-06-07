Sirens Blue Caravan Red Lights Police Cars Car
Sirens Blue Caravan Red Lights Police Cars Car
Sirens Blue Caravan Red Lights Police Cars Car

Latest News

Boise police looking for suspects that stabbed man after Downtown argument

By Nicole Blanchard

nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

June 07, 2018 10:48 AM

Boise police are asking for the public's help in tracking down two suspects who were involved in a stabbing early Thursday outside a Downtown Boise bar.

Around 12:45 a.m., officers responded to Ninth and Main streets after reports of a stabbing. According to a police press release, the victim was arguing with two suspects in a silver Kia before the stabbing. He was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the victim and the suspects knew one another. Boise Police Department did not have a description of the suspects as of 10:45 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information connected to the incident should call police dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS, www.343COPS.com or via the P3 Tips app.

Related stories from Idaho Statesman

  Comments  