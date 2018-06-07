Boise police looking for suspects that stabbed man after Downtown argument

Boise police are asking for the public's help in tracking down two suspects who were involved in a stabbing early Thursday outside a Downtown Boise bar.

Around 12:45 a.m., officers responded to Ninth and Main streets after reports of a stabbing. According to a police press release, the victim was arguing with two suspects in a silver Kia before the stabbing. He was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the victim and the suspects knew one another. Boise Police Department did not have a description of the suspects as of 10:45 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information connected to the incident should call police dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS, www.343COPS.com or via the P3 Tips app.

SIGN UP