Plan your Sunday morning drive accordingly: A good chunk of I-84 will be closed

A section of Interstate 84 from Nampa to Mountain Home will be temporarily restricted by law enforcement on Sunday due to the Idaho Patriot Thunder motorcycle ride, the Idaho Department of Transportation said Wednesday.
Beginning at 11 a.m., a procession led by the Idaho State Police will enter I-84 at Eagle Road and head east, leading several hundred motorcycle riders. Vehicles will not be allowed to enter the highway through Nampa prior to that time. As the motorcade heads east, vehicles will not be permitted to enter the accompanying eastbound ramps.
The procession is expected to be over by 12:30 p.m. ITD said travelers should also expect traffic on surface streets.
According to ITD, the affected ramps are:
- Garrity Boulevard
- Ten Mile Road
- Meridian Road
- Eagle Road
- Franklin Road
- Milwaukee
- Wye Interchange
- I-184 between 13th Street and I-84
- Cole Road/Overland
- Orchard Street
- Vista Avenue, Broadway Avenue
- Gowen Road
- Eisenman Road
- East Boise Rest Area
- Blacks Creek Road
- East Boise Port of Entry
- Mayfield Road
- Simco Road
- I-84B/Old U.S. 30 (Exit 90) and Exit 95 in Mountain Home.
