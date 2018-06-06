Man gets at least 30 years for sex crimes, deputy attack, attempted jail escape

An inmate who attempted to escape the Canyon County Jail and injured a deputy in the process last October was sentenced to at least 30 years in prison Wednesday on five separate felony charges, including sex crimes with children, the Canyon County Prosecutor's Office said.
Sergio Gonzalez, 31, was sentenced on two felony counts of lewd conduct with a child, one count of felony injury to a child, one count of battery/assault on a law enforcement officer and one count of attempted escape.
Gonzalez was found guilty of sexually abusing a pair of 10-year-old girls in March. The abuse began in June 2017, the prosecutor's office said.
"You brought this upon yourself. You may protest your innocence but this court heard those girls testify and the court has no doubt you committed those crimes," Judge George Southworth said. "I believed the girls, the jury believed the girls."
While in jail pending charges, Gonzalez attempted to escape. According to court documents, he reportedly told investigators that he decided to escape because he “felt hopeless” over the charges. In a redacted affidavit, Gonzalez also talks to investigators about being able to “take his aggression out on” a deputy he felt was mistreating him.
As he attempted to escape, Gonzalez fought with a deputy, who sustained a concussion and facial contusions. A few days later, a pair of deputies allegedly planned an attack on Gonzalez as retribution by recruiting inmates, court documents said. The deputies, Kade McConnell, 23, of Caldwell, and Corey Weathermon, 46, of Nampa, were fired Oct. 30 and arrested on Jan. 29 on warrants for solicitation to commit aggravated battery (McConnell), and aiding and abetting the same charge (Weathermon).
Gonzalez filed a lawsuit against McConnell and Weathermon in March. The complaint stated that Gonzalez believes the deputies were attempting to "intentionally inflict emotional distress and/or physical harm." He claimed he suffered emotional distress, verbal abuse from inmates, and defamation of character with threats of physical violence.
