Two mule deer fawns stop traffic trying to get to mom

Two mule deer fawns find themselves in a quandary trying to follow their mother across a drainage ditch on the side of Cartwright Road as traffic backs up near Hidden Springs northwest of Boise.
Darin Oswald
How Trump is using the power to pardon

The president has pardoned political allies and prominent figures whom he said were treated unfairly by prosecutors. The New York Times’s Supreme Court reporter, Adam Liptak, looks at how this compares with the actions of previous presidents.