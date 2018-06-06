Family of missing Boise man says sheriff notified them of human bone found in river

The family of Randy French, a Boise man who went missing while on a fishing trip on the Salmon River last summer, received word from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office that a human arm bone was found in the river this week.

She said sheriff's officials notified Randy's son, Taylor, about the bone Tuesday. It was reportedly found about 35 miles downstream from where his father is believed to have crashed in the river north of Riggins. The sheriff's office has not yet returned a call for comment.

"They don't know if it's male or female," Sherry French said, later adding that they do suspect it is Randy's. That the bone could be his was something of a relief for his family, which is determined to recover him from the river.

"We [would] have something. Before we had nothing," she said. "If it isn't him, it's the Band-Aid being ripped off again."

Some of the remains of Cayla Danenberg, a 20-year-old Nampa woman who died in a car crash in May of 2016, were recovered from the Salmon River in October of 2017. She was identified through dental records.

Idaho County officials told the Statesman last year that they did numerous dives in the area where French's truck appeared to have gone in the river but they stopped due to the danger of the swift water.

French's family turned to the Jon Francis Foundation for help in continuing their search. A GoFundMe account was set up online to help the family pay back the foundation for their help, and so far $3,695 has been raised (exceeding the goal of $3,000).

French’s medical issues included sleep apnea, high blood pressure and acid reflux, family members said. His son thinks his father had an adverse reaction to a combination of medicines, and perhaps lost consciousness before crashing into the river.

