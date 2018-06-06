US Army commander approves Bergdahl sentence, no prison time

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, then-Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl arrives for a pretrial hearing at Fort Bragg, N.C. A senior U.S. military commander is endorsing the decision to spare Army Pvt. Bowe Bergdahl prison time for abandoning his post in Afghanistan, endangering military comrades who participated in the search for him. Army Gen. Robert Abrams, head of U.S. Army Forces Command, approved the court-martial sentencing handed down last November. Ted Richardson, File AP Photo