ACHD may ask voters to raise vehicle-registration fees to boost roadwork

The Ada County Highway District's governing board will discuss Wednesday whether to ask voters to raise vehicle registration fees.
The discussion follows a poll the district commissioned recently to gauge county residents' appetite for increased fees as well as their opinions of how much of an increase might be acceptable and how the district should spend the extra money, said Sara Baker, president of the commission.
Baker said she hasn't seen the results of the poll.
Registration fees, which the Idaho Transportation Department collects on behalf of the highway district, are expected to generate $9.6 million for the district this fiscal year. They account for about 8 percent of the district's general fund income. Voters last approved a fee increase in 2008. Part of that money was used to make transportation routes to schools safer.
Registration fees vary based on vehicles' age. The fee is $40 for new vehicles, $36 for vehicles between three and seven years old, and $24 for vehicles older than seven years.
Commissioner Jim Hansen said the district would use extra money from increasing fees to pay for roadwork projects it otherwise couldn't complete immediately.
"How about we FIRST change how we spend money before asking for more?" Hansen wrote on Facebook. "I suggest a balanced approach to capital spending. Wouldn't it be more prudent to improve a two-lane rural roads to three lanes with space for turning, as well as safe walking and biking and less costly drainage systems, rather than expanding it (and its intersections) to five-plus lanes requiring a lot more expense for right-of-way and drainage? If we used funds to improve walking and biking to schools and businesses near the neighborhoods, wouldn't that make the area more livable at all hours not just peak?"
The commission meets at noon Wednesday in the district headquarters, 3775 N. Adams St., Garden City.
