Boise inventor shows why her mountain bike seat is unique

Jeri Rutherford of Boise creates comfortable bicycle seats and sells them through her company, RideOut Technologies.
Chadd Cripe
How Trump is using the power to pardon

Politics & Government

How Trump is using the power to pardon

The president has pardoned political allies and prominent figures whom he said were treated unfairly by prosecutors. The New York Times’s Supreme Court reporter, Adam Liptak, looks at how this compares with the actions of previous presidents.