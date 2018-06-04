Man steals 10-year-old girl's cell phone, then kicks her in the face
NYPD officials are looking for a man who stole a 10-year-old's cell phone before throwing her to the ground and kicking her in the face. The NYPD has asked anyone with information about the incident to call 1-800-577-TIPS.
Alan and Margaret Hardman were rescued from their overturned vehicle Tuesday by Boise football players. The Boise Black Knights were on their way home from a tournament when they came across the wreck. On Thursday, the teens reunited with the couple.
Bannock County Clerk Robert Poleki will leave his job in Pocatello in January, according to EastIdahoNews.com, to pursue production of the Washie, a self-cleaning toilet seat he brought in front of the hit show "Shark Tank" in January.
Video taken at the Canyon Ridge High School graduation ceremony appears to depict a teenage boy standing in the bleachers with an umbrella pretending to shoot people. The video has sparked concern in the community about the teen's behavior.
Scroll for a look around the new patio at the recently finished Residence Inn by Marriott in Downtown Boise. The third-floor, roof-deck patio is open to hotel guests and the public. A patio bar operates in the evenings.