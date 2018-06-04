Supreme Court rules narrowly for baker who refused to make cake for same-sex couple

Baker Jack Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop, right, manages his shop Monday, June 4, 2018, in Lakewood, Colo. The Supreme Court ruled Monday in favor of Phillips, who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple, in a limited decision that leaves for another day the larger issue of whether a business can invoke religious objections to refuse service to gay and lesbian people. David Zalubowski (AP Photo