2 killed, 3 injured in 6-vehicle crash on Interstate 84

Two people, a 51-year-old Middleton man and a juvenile, were pronounced dead at the scene of a six-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near Jerome. Several other people who were injured in the crash were transported to Idaho hospitals for treatment.
The crash happened at 7:05 p.m. Sunday at milepost 168, just east of Jerome.
The drivers, passengers, and the vehicles involved are:
- Brian Trappen, 36, of Twin Falls, driving a 2003 Ford F250 pickup.
- A juvenile driving a 2005 Dodge Caravan, with passengers Maricruz Lenhart, 51, of Middleton, and Francisco Delatorre, 48, of Middleton.
- Sharon Taki-Bishop, 61, of Newcastle, Washington, driving a 2015 Audi Q5.
- Juan Llamas Rodriguez, 32, of Nampa, driving a 2000 Kenworth Semi-Truck hauling one trailer.
- Katie Munns, 39, of Nampa, driving a 2010 Ford Fusion.
- Belinda Vela, 25, of Twin Falls, driving a 2008 Toyota Camry.
Trappen was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of travel on Interstate 84 at milepost 168. The Dodge Caravan, traveling westbound, swerved to avoid hitting Trappen, rolled into the median, and landed in the eastbound lanes of travel.
Llamas Rodriguez was traveling eastbound and collided with the Dodge Caravan. Taki-Bishop was traveling westbound and collided head on with Trappen's vehicle. Munns was traveling westbound and collided into the back of Taki-Bishop's vehicle. Vela was traveling eastbound and was side-swiped by the Dodge Caravan.
Trappen was taken by ground ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls, then transported by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Taki-Bishop was taken by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Delatorre was ejected from the vehicle; he was also transported by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center.
Lenhart and the juvenile in the Dodge Caravan died at the scene. Next of kin have been notified.
Munns, Rodriguez, and Vela were not transported.
The westbound lanes were blocked for approximately four hours; the eastbound lanes were blocked for approximately four hours and fifty minutes.
Idaho State Police was assisted by Jerome County Sheriff's Office, Jerome City Police Department, Gooding County Sheriff's Office, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Jerome City Fire Department, Jerome Rural Fire, Magic Valley Paramedics, Gooding County EMS, Air St. Luke's, and Lifeflight.
This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
