Four found safe after night in Mount Baker wilderness

Four climbers were found safe about 9:30 a.m. Monday after they were reported missing in an attempted summit of Mount Baker, search and rescue officials said.
Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo said the four people are two 13-year-old boys and two adults, all part of a Scout troop from Seattle.
Elfo said the four people were reported missing Sunday and a search started that afternoon.
They were in the area of Glacier Creek Road, he said.
"Two of the adults and two of the boys, 13-year-old Boy Scouts, didn't emerge and we believe they are still in the area," Elfo said.
Deptuy Mark Jilk, who helps manage search and rescue operations, said the four were attempting to summit the 10,781-foot volcano on its north face.
"They were on the Coleman-Deming Route," Jilk said by text message from the scene.
Jilk said the people had minimal experience.
According to The Mountainerers, a Seattle nonprofit climbing group, the Coleman-Deming Route is a moderate approach that starts from the Heliotrope Ridge hiking trail east of the mountain village of Glacier.
It gains 7,000 feet of elevation in 5.5 miles as it crosses crevasse-strewn glaciers toward the mountain's iconic Roman Wall.
Weather at the 5,000-foot level Sunday was rainy with temperatures in the 40s during the day and in the low 30s at night, said meteorologist Danny Mercer at the National Weather Service in Seattle.
He said it would have been colder at higher elevations, with snow possible.
With the worst of winter past at higher elevations, April and May is when all but the most experienced climbers start their ascents in the North Cascades, said Bill Ashby of The Mountaineers.
He said the Coleman-Deming route is favored among less experienced mountaineers.
Dangers such as deep crevasses or snow bridges are less serious than they are in July and August, as snow begins to melt.
This story will be updated.
