Mother deer nudges fawn out of danger on Baby Doll Road

A mother deer helped its tiny, frightened fawn move out of danger in the middle of a Port Orchard, Washington, road on May 31, and Jessie Larson was overjoyed to be there to capture the moment on video.
Jessie Larson via Storyful
How Trump is using the power to pardon

The president has pardoned political allies and prominent figures whom he said were treated unfairly by prosecutors. The New York Times’s Supreme Court reporter, Adam Liptak, looks at how this compares with the actions of previous presidents.