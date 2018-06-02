Two killed in Saturday morning wrecks near Melba and Weiser

Two people were killed in separate wrecks Saturday morning near Melba and Weiser.
Tomas Munoz Gomez, 35, was driving east on Big Foot Road near Melba when his motorcycle was struck from behind at about 5:43 a.m. Idaho State Police said Munoz, a Melba resident who died at the scene, was riding a Honda motorcycle that was not equipped with lights. He was not wearing a helmet, ISP said.
Edgar Almanza, 36, of Nampa, was the driver of a Dodge Charger that struck the motorcycle.
In the second incident, Cheyenne Wiggins, 18, of Payette, was driving east on Crane Road, 20 miles east of Weiser. She lost control of a 2005 Dodge pickup, went off the road and rolled the vehicle.
A passenger, Sarah Johnson, 24, of Payette was ejected from the pickup. She died at the scene.
Neither Wiggins nor Johnson or another passenger, Samual Hunt, 31, of Payette, were wearing seatbelts. Both wrecks are under investigation by the ISP.
Comments