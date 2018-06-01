Coroner identifies man found dead in Eagle pasture

Jordan "Jake" Kelsch, a 44-year-old Kuna man, was identified by the Ada County coroner as the man who may have been electrocuted while working in an Eagle pasture on Tuesday night.
The official cause and manner of his death is still undetermined, until the coroner receives toxicology test results.
Accent Funeral Home and Cremation is handling services for Kelsch.
At about 8 p.m., Kelsch was found leaning against an electric cattle fence near Beacon Light Road and Eagle Road.
He was last seen alive around 4:30 p.m., when he left to check on irrigation equipment. It appears he was working on a water valve before he touched the fence, sheriff's investigators said. They found exposed electrical wires in a sprinkler connection box underneath Kelsch too.
