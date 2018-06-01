Why did the Board of Ed have to appoint an Boise State interim president?

Alan and Margaret Hardman were rescued from their overturned vehicle Tuesday by Boise football players. The Boise Black Knights were on their way home from a tournament when they came across the wreck. On Thursday, the teens reunited with the couple.
Bannock County Clerk Robert Poleki will leave his job in Pocatello in January, according to EastIdahoNews.com, to pursue production of the Washie, a self-cleaning toilet seat he brought in front of the hit show "Shark Tank" in January.
Video taken at the Canyon Ridge High School graduation ceremony appears to depict a teenage boy standing in the bleachers with an umbrella pretending to shoot people. The video has sparked concern in the community about the teen's behavior.
Scroll for a look around the new patio at the recently finished Residence Inn by Marriott in Downtown Boise. The third-floor, roof-deck patio is open to hotel guests and the public. A patio bar operates in the evenings.
Stack Rock's peak is just under 5,900 feet, and the out and back hike is a little more than 8 miles. Going higher is not for the inexperienced. Getting to the top takes moderate climbing skills, a good head for heights and a good partner.
Emmett police are investigating allegations by the parents of a 9-year-old student with disabilities that a school bus driver verbally and physically abused the boy during a confrontation on a bus on April 12.
Disease cases from mosquito, tick and flea bites more than tripled in the U.S. from 2004 to 2016, with tick-borne illness seeing the most dramatic increase. The CDC says many local health departments lack the tools to protect people.