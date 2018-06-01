Attorneys work toward plea deal in Boise priest's child porn case

A retired Boise priest accused of possessing and sharing child pornography waived his right to a speedy trial Friday, and his attorney said he's been in discussions with prosecutors on a plea agreement.
The Rev. W. Thomas Faucher was arrested in February. He's been charged with 24 crimes, including 21 counts of felony sexual exploitation of a child. Prosecutors have said they found more than 2,000 child porn images and videos on Faucher's devices.
Mark Manweiler, Faucher's attorney, told a Fourth District Court judge Friday that he's optimistic about reaching a resolution to the case without going to trial.
He said prosecutors offered a plea deal in mid-April, and he met with the May 23 to discuss it. He said they made progress but are not there yet.
"Hopefully we can get there and avoid the time and expense of a trial," Manweiler said.
Ada County Deputy Prosecutor Kassandra Slaven said she received a large binder of evidence on Thursday.
A trial date that was originally set for Aug. 6 was rescheduled for Oct. 15 at the Ada County Courthouse; a pre-trial conference was set for 11 a.m. Sept. 28. The trial is expected to take four full days.
