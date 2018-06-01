Payette man accused of running his 80-year-old mother off road, police say

Police have arrested a 58-year-old Payette man accused of crashing into his mother's car as she sought help from authorities during a domestic dispute in April, according to a press release from the Payette County Sheriff's Office.
Roger Wayne Lincoln, who was taken into custody Friday in Gooding County, is facing charges of aggravated battery, leaving the scene of an injury crash, intimidating a witness and intentional destruction of a telephone communication line, according to the Payette County Sheriff's Office.
The charges stem from an incident just after 6 p.m. April 19.
An 80-year-old Payette woman was hospitalized after a crash on U.S. Highway 95 north of N.E. 19th Avenue. No information is available on her injuries, but she has been released from the hospital, a sheriff's spokesman said Friday.
Investigators determined that Lincoln, the woman's son, forced his mother of the road while she was driving to the Payette County Sheriff's Office for assistance. A $1 million warrant for his arrest was issued, and the public was provided with a description of Lincoln's vehicle.
The Payette County Sheriff's Office received numerous tips about Lincoln from the public and other law enforcement agencies, and that led to Lincoln's arrest Friday.
"We want to thank our citizens for the help they have given us in locating and apprehending Roger Lincoln," the sheriff's office said in the release.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413
Comments