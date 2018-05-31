Storm dropped hail, half-inch of rain over Boise. Here's what to expect this weekend.

Wednesday night's thunderstorm was hard to miss if you live in the Treasure Valley. The fast-moving squall brought buckets of rain and marble-sized hail, monopolizing social media posts.

According to Elizabeth Padian, a meteorologist with Boise's branch of the National Weather Service, the bulk of the storm passed over the Bench and Downtown Boise neighborhoods, dropping as much as half an inch of rain in those areas.

Videos of bouncing hail and sheets of rain dominated Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook. And, of course, in the aftermath of the storm came the rainbow posts.

Padian said 2018's year-to-date precipitation is slightly ahead of normal thanks to a rash of active weather patterns, but thus far we aren't on track to touch any rainfall records.

Thursday's forecast could add slightly to those precipitation totals — Boise might get a shower or isolated thunderstorm as bigger storms move into the Twin Falls area.

Looking into the weekend, Boiseans can expect dry weather, Padian said. Saturday will have a high of 81 degrees, and Sunday will reach a toasty 89 degrees.

Relive last night's storm with these photos and videos:

