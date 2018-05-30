Man working near Eagle electric fence found dead, according to sheriff’s office

A 44-year-old man who may have been electrocuted by an electric fence was found dead in a field Tuesday night near the intersection of Beacon Light and Eagle Road in Eagle, the Ada County Sheriff's Office said.
The man, who has not yet been publicly identified by the Ada County Coroner's Office, was found at around 8 p.m. leaning against an electric cattle fence. He was last seen at 4:30 p.m. when he went to check on irrigation equipment.
According to the sheriff's office, the man was apparently working on water valve equipment before making contact with the fence. He was pronounced dead at the scene; the sheriff's office said there is no evidence of foul play.
The grass in the pasture was high, so the man was not visible to anyone unless they were right next to him, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators also found some exposed electrical wires in a sprinkler connection box underneath where the man was found.
The man's official cause of death has not yet been announced.
