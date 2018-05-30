At an Idaho graduation, a boy mimes shooting into the crowd, sparking concerns

Teenage boy at Canyon Ridge High School graduation pretends to shoot people in crowd Video taken at the Canyon Ridge High School graduation ceremony appears to depict a teenage boy standing in the bleachers with an umbrella pretending to shoot people. The video has sparked concern in the community about the teen's behavior. Joesph Simon Aggregated by Kelsey Grey and Nicole Blanchard ×

