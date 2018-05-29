One trail camera, seven species of Idaho wildlife - from moose to wolf

Stack Rock's peak is just under 5,900 feet, and the out and back hike is a little more than 8 miles. Going higher is not for the inexperienced. Getting to the top takes moderate climbing skills, a good head for heights and a good partner.
Emmett police are investigating allegations by the parents of a 9-year-old student with disabilities that a school bus driver verbally and physically abused the boy during a confrontation on a bus on April 12.
Disease cases from mosquito, tick and flea bites more than tripled in the U.S. from 2004 to 2016, with tick-borne illness seeing the most dramatic increase. The CDC says many local health departments lack the tools to protect people.
A video posted to Twitter shows Joshua Holt, the Utah man who has been detained in Venezuela for almost two years without a trial, boarding an airplane to the United States after being released from Venezuelan custody on Saturday, May, 25, 2018.
Boy Scout Troop 162 continued their annual Memorial Day display of 1400 American Flags near Interstate-435 and 95th Street in Lenexa, Kansas. The 360-degree video shows where it is located in a field next to the Kiewit Corporation building.
Before the Central Section Division I softball championship, it was announced there'd be no national anthem. But this crowd at Fresno State's Margie Wright Diamond didn't approve of that message so they stood sang the anthem in a cappella.