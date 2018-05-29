One trail camera, seven species of Idaho wildlife - from moose to wolf

Idaho Fish and Game placed a trail camera in the mountains of North Idaho. In one month, the camera captured images of seven species, including wolf, moose, black bear and grizzly bear.
Courtesy of Idaho Fish and Game Aggregated by Chadd Cripe
