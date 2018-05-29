Illnesses on the rise from mosquito, tick and flea bites

Disease cases from mosquito, tick and flea bites more than tripled in the U.S. from 2004 to 2016, with tick-borne illness seeing the most dramatic increase. The CDC says many local health departments lack the tools to protect people.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
