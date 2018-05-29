2 men accused of stealing car with 6-month-old inside, according to Boise Police

Local law enforcement have arrested two men accused of stealing a vehicle that had a 6-month-old baby inside, according to Boise Police Department press release.
The child was unharmed.
Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a business at 7:30 p.m. Monday on the 4900 block of West Emerald Street.
The car had been left running outside of a store when it was reportedly stolen by the two men, later identified as Raymundo Gutierrez, 23, of Boise, and Robert T. DeShazo, whose age and place of residence was not listed by police.
The vehicle stopped at Orchard Street, and one of the men exited the car with the child, who was still strapped into the infant car seat. A parent had chased after the vehicle and safely took the child from the man.
Gutierrez was detained at the scene until officers arrived. DeShazo fled in the stolen vehicle.
Gutierrez was transported to the Ada County Jail and charged with accessory to grand theft. At 1 a.m. Tuesday, Boise Police received information that the stolen vehicle had been recovered in Canyon County and DeShazo was identified as the driver.
DeShazo was booked into the Canyon County Jail and charged with possession of stolen property and driving under the influence. Both suspects could face further charges.
