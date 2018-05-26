Elmore County deputies rescue 5 stranded in reservoir after wind forces them off boat

The Elmore County Sheriff's Office rescued five people, including two infants, Friday night after they were forced from their boat in the CJ Strike Reservoir.
According to a press release, authorities received an initial call of a sinking boat just after 8 p.m. Patrol boats were sent to find the individuals, who were eventually located on a rocky section of the shoreline. The boat operator told officials they had been forced off the boat after high winds had caused water to overtake it.
The infants showed signs of hypothermia, officials said, and were treated along with the three adults.
The Grand View Fire Department assisted in the rescue.
