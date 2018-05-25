Idaho smash-and-grab burglary suspect arrested, other cases still unsolved, police say

Detectives say they connected 39-year-old Christopher Hyler to at least one smash-and-grab car burglary in the Hidden Springs area earlier this spring and identified him as a person of interest in several others.
Hyler, of Horseshoe Bend, is charged with burglary and misdemeanor petit theft in connection to two incidents on May 7, in which someone stole several boxes from in front of a home on North Barn Owl Way. The suspect broke a car window and stole a purse and other items from inside a locked car parked on North 9th Avenue.
Hyler was booked into jail on May 11 on the petit theft charge, and was charged with burglary Friday.
Detectives said they found evidence linking Hyler to both crimes, including video surveillance footage and the recovery of items from his car that were taken during the burglary. Detectives said they also found several burglary tools in Hyler’s car.
Hyler's alleged crime is similar to more than a dozen other smash-and-grab car burglaries reported in Hidden Springs, Avimor and the North Boise Foothills neighborhoods since April 8.
In all those cases, burglars smashed open car and truck windows to steal purses, backpacks, computers, athletic shoes, binoculars, cash and other valuable items.
In one of the burglaries, thieves broke into a car and stole a wallet, and then used the garage door opener to get inside and steal a bike.
All the burglaries happened overnight, and the cars and trucks were parked in driveways.
The Ada County Sheriff's Office urges residents to take all valuable items out of cars and into homes.
Detectives are continuing to investigate those cases.
Anyone with information about the break-ins should call Ada County dispatch at 208-377-6790 or send an email to cau@adaweb.net.
