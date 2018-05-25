Boise River flows increased, 'dangerous condition' warning issued by city

The Boise River is flowing very high and fast as water managers released more water from the the dams Friday, bringing the water level to near flood stage.

The Boise Fire Department issued a "dangerous condition" warning to alert the public that it's unsafe to play in the river over the Memorial Day weekend — and until the river comes down. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was increasing flows by 1,000 cubic feet per second, bringing it up to 6,500 cubic feet per second. Flood stage is 7,000 cfs.

Under city ordinance, those who fail to heed the warning to stay out of the river when conditions are dangerous may have to pay the costs associated with rescue efforts if they get in trouble.

The cold, swift water can be life-threatening. Some of the hazards associated with the river when it's this high:

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Swift water can quickly carry people and pets away.

Cold water can incapacitate even the best swimmers.

Debris in the river that can injure you. It also damages rescue equipment.

Flooding can make access to the river more dangerous.

Some sections of the Greenbelt are closed due to water over the path (Click here for the latest updates on the path).

See someone in trouble? Call 911 immediately. Tell the dispatcher how many people are in the water and where they are at, including which side of the river, closest street, bridge crossing, Greenbelt mile marker, etc.

Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413