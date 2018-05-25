Storms to west of Boise could bring winds up to 60 mph, rain Friday night

If you have light or delicate items outside on your patio or the yard, you might want to bring them inside before 6 p.m. Friday.
Thunderstorms to the west of Boise could result in strong winds in the Treasure Valley, including gusts up to 60 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service. Eastern Oregon is expected to get heavy rain, and a flash flood watch has been issued.
High winds are expected between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. in the Boise area, a meteorologist with the Weather Service said Friday afternoon. Blowing dust could reduce visibility for motorists, forecasters warn.
Those thunderstorms could also bring some rain to parts of the Treasure Valley, particularly the west side of the Valley, he said.
The Boise area will see unsettled weather throughout the Memorial Day weekend, with things expected to calm down on Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s, with Sunday a little warmer than Saturday.
