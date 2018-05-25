Knife-wielding man killed by Elmore County deputies in officer-involved shooting

Elmore County Sheriff's deputies shot and killed a man Friday morning after the man allegedly threatened the deputies with a large knife.
The incident is the seventh fatal shooting involving officers this year in Idaho, according to statistics compiled by the Idaho Statesman, tying the number for the most in a year since 2000.
The adult male, who has not yet been identified by authorities, was driving recklessly through private property, which necessitated the initial report, the sheriff's office said. When deputies arrived, the man drove faster in an attempt to allude them. Deputies eventually disabled the man's vehicle, at which point an on-foot pursuit began.
The man then took out a large, military-style knife and threatened the deputies, the sheriff's office said. A deputy then fired at the man and killed him.
Neither of the deputies were injured in the incident.
Comments