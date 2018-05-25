Motorcyclist dies after head-on collision in New Plymouth

A 56-year-old man suffered fatal injuries in a head-on collision between his motorcycle and an SUV on U.S. Highway 30 in New Plymouth, according to Idaho State Police.
Hoby L. Crump of New Plymouth died at the scene.
Emergency personnel were called to the scene at 3:03 p.m. on Highway 30 near Ada Road in New Plymouth.
Here's what police say led up to the crash:
Humberto Perez Hernandez, 24, of Emmett, was driving a 2004 Buick Rendezvous east on Highway 30. Crump, who was on a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle, was turning west onto Highway 30 from Ada Road. The two vehicles collided head-on near the intersection.
Crump was wearing a helmet, and Perez Hernandez was wearing a seatbelt. Both eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway were blocked for about 2.5 hours.
Idaho State Police is investigating the crash.
