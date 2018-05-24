Dog shot in home backyard. Nampa police ask for public's help.

A dog in the backyard of his owners' Nampa home was shot in the neck in mid-March — and suffered such severe injury that his owners opted to have him euthanized.
Nampa police are now asking for the public's help in finding the shooter.
The attack occurred in the 700 block of 1st Street North on the night of March 12.
The dog, named Tyson, was a neutered male pitbull. He was tethered at the time he was shot.
His owners found him bleeding. They didn't know why he was bleeding and thought he possibly choked on a bone he was given earlier. They took him to a veterinarian. An X-ray revealed the dog was shot; police did not specify the type of gun used.
The dog lost a lot of blood, and the veterinarian couldn't assure the dog owners that he would survive treatment, police said. The owners opted to have their pet put down.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Nampa Police at 208-465-2257, reference police report number N18-12858.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413
