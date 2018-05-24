Eagle's Field of Honor: Time lapse into night

The former HP campus on the 11000 block of Chinden Boulevard was roped off by crime scene tape as officials worked to remove the body of a landscaper who was reportedly crushed by a bin Wednesday afternoon.
The Columbia Village Owners Association began building a dog park last year. Residents near the park were unaware of the project and appealed city approval of the project. The city denied the project on appeal.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced a new policy on the national anthem during a press conference Wednesday. Players are not required to be on the field for the anthem, but will be fined if they are on the field and not standing for the anthem.
Rocky Mountain's Carter Kuehl (5A boys), Hillcrest's Araoluwa Omotowa (5A girls), Twin Falls' Muamer Mujic (4A boys) and Ridgevue's Chloe Barylski (4A girls) won the 100-meter races at the state track and field meet on May 19 at Dona Larsen Park.
Archivists at the Idaho State Historical Society found a 1960s era film about the tunnels under Boise's Chinatown. But the sound could not be teased out. Another version of that film has been unearthed -- with sound and information.