Where can you get coffee in Caldwell? Try this new spot just off the Indian Creek Plaza

If you’re looking for a cup of java in Caldwell, you can now swing by the brand new Flying M Coffeeshop, 724 Arthur St.
The Caldwell shop opened on May 21 and is now one of three Flying Ms in the Treasure Valley. Each Flying M is independently owned, and offers the same fun, funky atmosphere, eclectic offerings and — of course — Flying M Coffee.
This shop is part of a multimillion dollar revitalization of the sleepy farm town's core that also includes a movie theater, restaurants and a central piazza and fountain.
Owners Tori and Caleb McKim remodeled a space in the historic McLeod Building, formerly known as the Lavering Building, in Caldwell’s historic district, just off the new Indian Creek Plaza that's slated to open on July 14.
Flying M is one of the more unique businesses in the Valley.
When Lisa and Kevin Myers founded the original Flying M Coffee House at 6th and Idaho streets in Downtown Boise in 1992, there was nothing like it in the area. Today it remains a bustling, popular destination. With events such as the Valentine for AIDS art auction, it also is an important community touchstone.
Kevin Myers discovered a passion for roasting coffee, and the couple opened Purple Bean roasterie a few years later and began developing their own roasts. The coffee now is sold under the Flying M label.
The Myerses opened the Flying M Coffeegarage, 1314 2nd St South, in Lisa’s hometown of Nampa in 2006. Two years later they sold the Downtown shop to longtime manager Kent Collins. Likewise, they are licensing the rights for the Caldwell store to Caleb and Tori McKim. Caleb worked for 11 years, the last two as manager, at the Nampa shop.
The Caldwell Flying M falls in line with the size and feel of its sister locations. It also has a retail area, eclectic furnishings, a rotating art gallery, espresso bar and kombucha and nitro cold brew coffee on tap.
[ Passion, creativity, pours of rich coffee and an experiential space is key to a growing gourmet coffee scene in the Treasure Valley. ]
The building's two large garage-styles doors can open onto the patio. The Caldwell store also has a bakery that will bake the same pastry recipes as the other spots.
Caldwell’s Flying M is open 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays to Fridays, 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.
Comments