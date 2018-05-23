Boise police respond to workplace fatality at former HP campus

The Boise Police Department is responding to an industrial fatality on the 11000 block of West Chinden Boulevard, according to a tweet.
First responders were on the scene behind Building 7 at the former Hewlett-Packard campus late Wednesday afternoon. Idaho bought the campus in its entirety last December, and the state has taken on efforts to remodel some of the many buildings on the campus.
The Statesman has reached out to the state Department of Administration to determine whether the individual who died was a state employee.
Police believe the incident was accidental at this point. No additional informational will be provided until next of kin is notified, police said.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
