Watch: Bald eagle battles fox for rabbit in skies above Washington's San Juan Island

The Columbia Village Owners Association began building a dog park last year. Residents near the park were unaware of the project and appealed city approval of the project. The city denied the project on appeal.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced a new policy on the national anthem during a press conference Wednesday. Players are not required to be on the field for the anthem, but will be fined if they are on the field and not standing for the anthem.
Rocky Mountain's Carter Kuehl (5A boys), Hillcrest's Araoluwa Omotowa (5A girls), Twin Falls' Muamer Mujic (4A boys) and Ridgevue's Chloe Barylski (4A girls) won the 100-meter races at the state track and field meet on May 19 at Dona Larsen Park.
Archivists at the Idaho State Historical Society found a 1960s era film about the tunnels under Boise's Chinatown. But the sound could not be teased out. Another version of that film has been unearthed -- with sound and information.
The Human Library is an attempt to help "invisible communities" in Idaho tell their stories. Nine people will share their experiences during 20-minute sessions at the Indigo Art Festival on Saturday, May 19 at Storey Park in Meridian.
Researchers used digital photo editing techniques to read the text on two pages from Anne Frank's world famous wartime diary that the teenager had covered with brown masking paper, revealing risque jokes and an explanation of sex and prostitution.