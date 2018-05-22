Take a minute to watch time-lapse clouds float above Boise

Spring clouds form over Downtown Boise and the Foothills in this sped up time-lapse video recorded on two separate days this week.
Darin Oswald
Meet four of the books from the Human Library

The Human Library is an attempt to help "invisible communities" in Idaho tell their stories. Nine people will share their experiences during 20-minute sessions at the Indigo Art Festival on Saturday, May 19 at Storey Park in Meridian.