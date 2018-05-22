Boise middle school student charged with felony for making school threats

A Fairmont Junior High student was charged with a felony count of threatening violence upon school grounds on Tuesday. Boise Police learned the student left an object at Horizon Elementary School was later deemed by police to be not a threat.
The police were originally tipped off to the potential threat through Crime Stoppers.
The student is a 13-year-old who was booked at the juvenile detention center, according to the Boise Police. On Monday night, officers received a tip about a potential school threat. A School Resource Officer spoke with the student, who admitted to making threats. A search of his home yielded no evidence that the student was able to make any sort of explosive device, police said.
Staff and students at Horizon were asked to stay inside while police, with the help of the student, searched for the item.
