Rocky Mountain senior adds another state title in pole vault

Rocky Mountain senior Taylen Langin won the state championship in the 5A girls pole vault for the second time in three seasons. Langin cleared 12 feet, 3 inches Friday at Dona Larsen Park in Boise.
Rachel Roberts
Meet four of the books from the Human Library

The Human Library is an attempt to help "invisible communities" in Idaho tell their stories. Nine people will share their experiences during 20-minute sessions at the Indigo Art Festival on Saturday, May 19 at Storey Park in Meridian.

Deer escapes shark attack in Monterey Bay

While conducting a white shark field survey in Monterey Bay, the founder of the Pelagic Shark Research Foundation, Sean Van Summeran, saw a frightened deer being circled by what appeared to be an adolescent great white shark.