Eagle High sets the table for a prep milestone

For the past three years, the road to the 5A softball state title has gone through Eagle.

This year is no different.

The Mustangs beat 5A District Three champion Rocky Mountain 1-0 in eight innings on Friday to set up a semifinal matchup with Boise High.

Ashley O'Connor's double to right field in the bottom of the eighth sealed the victory for the Mustangs, who beat Rocky twice during the regular season. Pitcher Gabi Peters allowed four hits, struck out 10 and walked two in eight innings for Eagle (27-1-1).

Eagle could become the first team to win four consecutive softball state titles since the Idaho High School Activities Association started sponsoring the sport in 1997.

Boise beat Mountain View 5-2 to earn its spot in the semifinal at 10 a.m. Saturday in Pocatello. The championship game is at 2 p.m.

Eden Cook struck out nine and didn't record a walk in seven innings for the Braves (17-11).

Rocky Mountain (26-3), which has never won a state title, can still work its way back to the championship game in the double-elimination tournament. Its loser-out matchup with Lake City late Friday was suspended because of weather. The winner will face Mountain View (22-6) in the fourth-place game Saturday.

[Click here for updated brackets and scores.]

4A: Middleton on track for repeat

Defending champion Middleton blanked Pocatello 4-0 in the second round Friday, setting up a rematch of last year's title game against Ridgevue at 10 a.m. Saturday at Blackfoot High.