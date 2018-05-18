National Guard hazmat experts tapped after 2 in Emmett sickened by unknown substance

The Emmett Fire Department called on hazardous materials specialists with the Idaho National Guard for help in assessing an unknown substance that sickened two people Thursday.
At 5:40 p.m. Thursday, emergency personnel were summoned to a city residence, according to a fire department press release.
A man at the residence said he found a plastic bag with an unknown substance under his bathroom sink — and when he opened it to examine it, it caused him to vomit. It also caused stinging in his eyes, nose and throat. A woman who came into contact with him during the incident also reported experiencing a burning sensation.
Both were transported to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise to be assessed and treated.
Emmett Deputy Fire Chief Mike Giery consulted the Region III Hazmat team stationed in Caldwell, and a decision was made to tap the expertise of the Idaho National Guard's 101st Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team. The team specializes in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear incidents.
Officials are continuing to process the scene, and more information will be released as it becomes available.
