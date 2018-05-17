One man hospitalized after being shot, another arrested

Idaho State Police is investigating a shooting in Middleton Tuesday night.
"Initial indications are that it may have been a dispute over money," said Tim Marsano, a spokesman for Idaho State Police. A 42-year-old man was transported to a local hospital for a gunshot wound to his upper leg.
Daniel Lawrence Shaffner was booked into the Canyon County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.
He was charged with felony aggravated battery and felony enhancement for use of a firearm or deadly weapon, and he was arraigned on those charges Wednesday, according to online court records. A preliminary hearing has been set for 8:30 a.m. May 30 before Judge John Meienhofer.
The shooting occurred after a verbal argument outside a residence at 11 p.m., Marsano said. He said the two men did not know each other. He also did not have an update on the condition of the man who was shot.
Middleton Police investigated the shooting, then asked ISP to take over the case.
Shaffner's criminal record includes prior convictions for malicious injury to property and possession of a controlled substances, both in 2015, and possession of drug paraphernalia in 2014.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413
