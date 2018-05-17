Storm inundated Boise neighborhood Wednesday night. Is another soggy weekend ahead?

Almost a half an inch of rain fell at the Boise Airport during a roughly two-hour window Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.
"Some locations around the Valley got more," said Joel Tannenholz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boise. Emmett recorded about three-quarters of an inch.
That's a notable amount of rain when you consider that Boise averages about 12 inches of precipitation per year. The deluge overwhelmed drains in at least one cul-de-sac near Ivywild Park in Southeast Boise, causing minor street flooding.
This has been a wet May for Boise. So far, 1.35 inches of precipitation have been recorded — .62 inches ahead of normal for the whole month, according to Weather Service data. March was wetter than normal (1.89 inches, a half inch above normal), while April was a little drier (.99 inches, below the norm of 1.23 inches).
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413
