A pond sprung up in one cul-de-sac in Southeast Boise Wednesday night during a thunderstorm.
Photo by Cynthia Sewell
A pond sprung up in one cul-de-sac in Southeast Boise Wednesday night during a thunderstorm. Photo by Cynthia Sewell

Storm inundated Boise neighborhood Wednesday night. Is another soggy weekend ahead?

By Katy Moeller

May 17, 2018 12:15 PM

Almost a half an inch of rain fell at the Boise Airport during a roughly two-hour window Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

"Some locations around the Valley got more," said Joel Tannenholz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boise. Emmett recorded about three-quarters of an inch.

That's a notable amount of rain when you consider that Boise averages about 12 inches of precipitation per year. The deluge overwhelmed drains in at least one cul-de-sac near Ivywild Park in Southeast Boise, causing minor street flooding.

This has been a wet May for Boise. So far, 1.35 inches of precipitation have been recorded — .62 inches ahead of normal for the whole month, according to Weather Service data. March was wetter than normal (1.89 inches, a half inch above normal), while April was a little drier (.99 inches, below the norm of 1.23 inches).

So will we see another wet spring weekend in Boise?


There's a 25 percent chance of rain Friday afternoon and evening. The Boise and west-central mountains are more likely to see rain Friday than the Valley, but we could get some showers here, too, Tannenholz said.


The high temperature Friday and Saturday will be about 75 — and Saturday looks like it will be dry. The next round of storms could hit Sunday afternoon or evening, Tannenholz said, and the unsettled weather pattern will continue next week.

