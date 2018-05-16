This chain's Kuna store opening drew huge crowds. Now it comes to Star.

Oregon retailer Bi-Mart will open its fourth Idaho store at 9 a.m. Thursday in Star.
If the crowd is anything like the one that greeted Bi-Mart employees when the store opened its location in Kuna in early November, the 50 Star workers will be busy. More than 1,000 people were waiting in Kuna that day when store executives decided to open the doors 20 minutes early.
"I would expect that to be the same Thursday," said Don Leber, the company's vice president of marketing and advertising.
He said the company had signed up more than 2,000 people for $5 lifetime family memberships ahead of the opening of the store at 11347 W. State St.
“We’re excited about the next step of our expansion in Idaho," Rich Truett, Bi-Mart's president and CEO said in a release. "We’re looking forward to becoming a trusted neighbor here in the Treasure Valley and growing right along with the communities we serve."
The Star store, with 30,000 square feet, is the company's 77th store in Oregon, Washington and Idaho. It's open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Construction crews are also remodeling the old Paul's Market store at 425 N. 10th Ave. in Caldwell. The company hopes to open that store in late summer, Leber said.
"With the addition of Kuna, Star and Caldwell, we'll be able to do a good job of serving people in the Treasure Valley," he said.
The company is surveying other towns in Idaho, Leber said, but hasn't announced any further store locations in the state.
